Report: NCB says Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa getting bail in Drugs Case is ‘dangerous signal’ to society

A new development has come to the fore in the ongoing alleged drug case filed against popular comedian Bharati Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The celebrity couple were granted bail on Thursday, September 23. However, NCB reportedly believes that the magistrate court sent a ‘dangerous signal’ to society by making the decision.

It was back in the month of November 2020, when the Narcotics Control Bureau raided the house of the popular comedian over allegations of possession and use of marijuana. According to a previous statement by the NCB, Bharati Singh reportedly admitted that she uses the narcotic substances. Just a day after Bharti’s arrest, even husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was booked by the drug control agency for further questioning.

At the time, the celebrity couple’s house was searched by the anti-drug bureau. Several media reports suggested that a small quantity of cannabis (86.5 grams) was procured from their apartment. Now, according to India Today, as Bharati Singh and Haarsh received bail, the NCB said that the magistrate court has sent a ‘dangerous signal’ to the society. As per the portal, the agency told the sessions court on Thursday that the decision indicates how “high profile offenders can be spared easily at the cost of divine establishment principles, without hearing the prosecution side.This will create an anarchic situation in society. Such orders will prompt the peddlers to attack NCB with more vigour.”

In terms of work, Bharti Singh is well-known for her stints in the show including, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and more. On the other hand, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has donned the hat of a host for a couple of shows including Khatra Khatra Khatra and India’s Best Dancer.

