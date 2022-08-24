Report: Raju Srivastava being made to listen to Amitabh Bachchan's voice to improve functionality of his brain

Raju Srivastava is in hospital for more than 10 days now. His family, friends, and fans are constantly praying for the star comedian's health, and seems like the prayers have been doing wonders as his health is improving slowly and steadily. For the uninformed, it was on August 10 that Raju Srivastava was hospitalized in Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. He collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given immediate CPR followed by angioplasty. Raju's close friends and family has been constantly updating fans about his health condition.

According to India Today's report, Raju Srivastava is still on ventilator support and as per the comedian's family, there is a slight improvement in his health. The doctors have been taking the help of neuro physiotherapy to treat Raju. Also, to improve his brain functionality the star comedian is being made to listen to Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, audio from his shows, and performances. Raju is still in coma and as per the report, the doctors have said that of the three nerves in the brain, one is still compressed and it is being treated. Raju remains unconscious but according to doctors, listening to your loved one's voice can help in early recovery. When Amitabh was told this by Raju's family, he recorded an audio message in his style and sent it.

On the professional front, Raju Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.

