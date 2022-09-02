REPORT: Raju Srivastava moved back on a ventilator after his fever rises to 100 degrees

Raju Srivastava, the nation's favourite comedian, was hospitalised in Delhi's AIIMS hospital on 10th August, following a cardiac arrest. Raju collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by an angioplasty. Raju's friends and family are constantly sharing his health update with his fans. They have requested everyone to not believe any fake news and have asked to only trust their official statements. Raju was on ventilator support and was recently taken off of the ventilator as his health was improving.

According to the News18 report, Raju Srivastava was taken off of a ventilator on Tuesday. Earlier last week, he had started moving his hands and legs a little, and hence, he was taken off the ventilator support. As per recent reports, Raju has again moved back on ventilator support. Raju has got a fever of about 100 degrees due to which he had to be shifted to a ventilator again. He is being closely monitored by everyone at the AIIMS hospital.

A few days ago, Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi told Pinkvilla, "Doctors have given up. They've told the family that they could do whatever possible to save him, and now only a miracle can save him. The news about his death is untrue, the doctors have said that his brain is dead. His condition is very critical. We all friends are praying and chanted Hanuman Chalisa a few minutes ago. He is in Delhi AIIMS as of now and I request everyone to pray for a miracle to happen." Raju's condition hadn't seen any major improvement since he has been admitted but his well-wishers are constantly praying for the nation's favorite comedian's speedy recovery,

About Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005. Raju has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.

