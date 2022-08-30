REPORT: Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 gets a tentative launch date

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan’s name as a host has become synonymous with the show. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Ardent fans of this show are waiting with bated breath for the new season of Bigg Boss. And, after the huge success of Bigg Boss season 15, Salman Khan's show is all set to renew for the upcoming season.

According to TellyChakkar's Instagram post, Salman Khan's hit show Bigg Boss season 16 has tentatively got a launch date. Earlier, the show was said to release on 1st October, now the show is tentatively scheduled to release on 8th October. Prior to this, some reports surfaced claiming that the reality show might have an aqua theme this time. A Bigg Boss fan page on Instagram named Khabri Lal has shared a few photos on social media and it claims to be the first look of the aqua theme house.

Also, some reports claim, there'll be no Bigg Boss OTT. It will now take place in March or April next year after Bigg Boss 16 ends. Last year the show was won by social media and reality TV star, Divya Agarwal.

Speaking of Bigg Boss season 15, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner while Pratik Sehajpal stood runner up. The other finalists were Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat.

