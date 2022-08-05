REPORT: Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 to start airing from 1st October?

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan’s name as a host has become synonymous with the show. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Ardent fans of this show are waiting with bated breath for the new season of Bigg Boss. And, after the huge success of Bigg Boss season 15, Salman Khan's show is all set to renew for the upcoming season.

According to Telly Chakkar's report, Salma Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss 16 is all set to go on air from 1st October 2022. It is also reported by the publication that Salman will be shooting for the promo of the show by the second week of September. The report also claims that many well-known celebs such as Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have been approached by the makers of the show. However, there is still no confirmation about this.

Recently, some reports surfaced claiming that the reality show might have an aqua theme this time. A Bigg Boss fan page on Instagram named Khabri Lal has shared a few photos on social media and it claims to be the first look of the aqua theme house.

Speaking of Bigg Boss season 15, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner while Pratik Sehajpal stood runner up. The other finalists were Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat.

