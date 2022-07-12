Report: Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 to start airing in September end?

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan’s name as a host has become a parallel with the show. Every season many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Amongst which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Ardent fans of this show are waiting with bated breath for the new season of Bigg Boss. Now, as per the recent reports doing rounds, Bigg Boss makers are all set to launch the 16th season of the show.

According to the Etimes report, Salman Khan-hosted reality shows Bigg Boss will soon get a new season. As per this report, the makers have started gearing for the show, and at present, the show is in the pre-production stage. It is also said that the construction of the Bigg Boss 16 house will begin by next week. The house is expected to fully be constructed by mid-September and the technical test will begin post that. The report also claims that Bigg Boss 16 is expected to go on air by the end of September or October's first week.

Sources close to the show also informed this publication that there will be no OTT version of Bigg Boss this year. The makers are following the regional format wherein the main show goes on air first, followed by the OTT version of the reality show. Bigg Boss OTT has been pushed to next year and it will go on-air by March or April next year, in 2023 once Salman Khan's show wraps up.It is also reported that the makers have also started approaching well-known television celebs for participating in the show.

Speaking of Bigg Boss OTT, the first season of the show was won by Divya Agarwal, and ace filmmaker Karan Johar was the host of the show. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. Also, Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner-up, and Karan Kundrra became the second runner-up in the show.

