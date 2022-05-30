Reports: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod dating each other?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Television and airs on Star Plus. The show has hooked the interest of the audiences for a while now and has carved a special place for itself. Earlier the same show delivered two exceptional actresses like Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi. These actresses were paired with Karan Mehra and Mohsin Khan on the show. However, the story demanded a change in the cast of Yeh Rishta Ky Kehlata Hai as the show was heading towards a leap. At present, this popular daily soap stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as the main leads. These two actors have been swooning the heart of the audiences with their on-screen chemistry.

Now according to the latest reports, their chemistry is not limited to the screens and something is surely brewing between the two. As per Telly Chakkar's sources, the co-stars have indeed turned into lovebirds. A source informs the portal that Harshad and Pranali have been spending maximum time together on the sets. They have lunch together, come together and infact even pack up and leave together. It is also said that the duo has been gone on several dates as well. Another source, close to the actors, adds, “Pranali was smitten by Harshad and it was obvious. Today just like him, she has become reclusive too. He acts as her mentor but clearly, there’s something brewing. I don’t think they will come out in the open and address it, given Harshad is very private about his personal life.” There is no official confirmation from the actors on their dating rumours.

Earlier in an interview, Harshad shared that he doesn't have time for love as of now and wants to concentrate on work. Talking about his bond with Pranali, Harshad mentioned that nothing will happen just because fans want it.

On the professional front, Harshad has starred in numerous shows like Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Humsafars, and Bepannaah.

