Republic Day 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan & others extend wishes to netizens

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. This is a day of great pride for the entire nation as the citizens come forward to celebrate India’s sovereign rule. On this special occasion, many have taken to social media to extend ones Republic Day 2022 wishes to their friends and loved ones. Actors and celebrities from the television industry have also taken the time to share pictures and videos on their respective social media spaces today, as they wish their fans on this national holiday. Speaking of which, Rupali Ganguly, Arjun Bijlani, Hina Khan, and Ankita Lokhande among others, too painted their Instagram spaces with shades of the Indian tricolour.

Rupali Ganguly who has soared new heights with her daily soap Anupamaa, took to the photo-and-video sharing application and shared a video of her performing on the song ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hain Hindustani’. Dressed in white ethnic wear, Rupali looked ecstatic as she danced to the beats of the popular song. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!!”. Click HERE to watch Rupali’s video.

Arjun Bijlani also shared a video on the occasion of Republic Day. In the post shared by him, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner can be seen holding the Indian tricolour in his hands. Arjun ran and proudly waved the Indian flag at a BSF parade. He captioned this post, “Happy Republic Day !! #jaihind #myproudmoment #happyrepublicday”. Click HERE to watch Arjun’s video.

Hina Khan wished her fans a happy Republic Day on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Bharat humko sabse payara”.

Take a look:

Ankita Lokhande also wished her Insta family. She shared a video with the instrumental version of Saare Jaahan Se Accha as the background audio. In the video, one can see several eminent personalities from the Indian Independence movement like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Prasad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, et al. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, “Happy republic day” in the caption.

