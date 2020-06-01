Responsibility to get permission to resume shoot lies with broadcasters, producers, OTT platforms: JD Majethia

The onus to get the applications approved to resume shoot lies with the bigger party, in terms of TV with the broadcasters, in terms of films with the producers and for web shows, with the OTT platforms, reveals JD Majethia, IFTPC Chairman, TV and web wing.

Maharashtra Government on Sunday night granted permission to resume shooting in the non-containment zones in the city with restrictions. While the onus is on the producers to take the much-needed permissions, the industry has welcomed to move which allows them to resume shooting with the crew strength of 33 percent. We reached out to Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) Chairman, TV and web wing, JD Majethia, to understand what is the next step for them now with this development.

He told us that the responsibility will lie with the broadcasters and producers in order to apply for permission from the concerned authorities as directed by the Government. He said, "Right now, we are all just discussing how to rise above all the challenges and make a sustainable plan of action for everyone to resume shooting. Now that we have received Maharashtra Government's order to resume shooting with guidelines, we have discussed preparing a format for the application by Government. For shooting in Mumbai, permission will have to be taken from the MD of Film City, and for anyone wanting to shoot beyond Dahisar, permission must be granted by the District Collector)."

JD continued, "Only and only if the application is passed is when the shooting can be resumed. No outdoor shoots allowed for now. The responsibility of the application to be filed, submitted and getting approved will be with the broadcasters for Television shoots, the producers for film shoots and the OTT platform in terms of web series shoot."

Would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the honourable @CMOMaharashtra UddhavJi, for considering our requests to begin work in a phased out manner by easing restrictions on films and television shooting. (1/2) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 31, 2020

We met the CM Shri @uddhavthackeray ji last week. He promised to do his best for the entertainment industry. And here we are . Shootings set to restart, even before we imagined.

The industy can not thank you enough, Sir. The wait for fresh content is about to end. — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 31, 2020

