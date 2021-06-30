Reyhna Pandit opens up on her role post leap in Kumkum Bhagya: My character has changed drastically

Reyhna Pandit, who is seen playing the role of Aaliya in Kumkum Bhagya, has been a part of the show for a year now.

Kumkum Bhagya, starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead, has been one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. The show has managed to keep the audience intrigued over the years with its interesting twists and turns. Recently, Kumkum Bhagya underwent a leap which brought yet another twist in the story. Amid this, Reyhna Pandit, who plays the role of Aaliya in the show, is elated by how her character has been shaping up in the show.

Talking about the same, Reyhna stated, “The character of Aaliya has changed quite drastically. After losing their fortune, the Mehras are not well to do, they are just about managing things. So, she is not the fashionista, diva that she used to be. You'll see her dressed very simply. In fact, she is frustrated with the current scenario she is in, especially with poverty hitting their family. She doesn't mince her words now, not even in front of her brother. However, one thing that hasn't changed in her is that she still loves her family and cares for them. So, she helps out the family whenever and however she can”.

Furthermore, Reyhna is glad to be part of Kumkum Bhagya and stated that the team of the family drama feels like home. For the uninitiated, the diva had entered the show last year as she had replaced Shikha Singh Shah in the show. Talking about the show, Reyhna added, “While Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience since several years, I got a chance to join the show last year after Shikha left due to the birth of her child. To be completely honest, since the time I joined the show, everything has been a bliss. While I was apprehensive about stepping into Shikha's shoes, I guess I've owned the character of Aaliya now. However, apart from acting, the whole shooting experience with the cast has been wonderful too. The whole Kumkum Bhagya family welcomed me warmly and now I am a member of this wonderful group of people. In fact, we have star actors like Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, but neither of them comes across like that on set. Everyone is like a family, they are warm and kind, we have a lot of fun together. We obviously have bonded a lot and Kumkum Bhagya is truly like my second home now. No one is judgmental or interferes in your work here, they all push you to do your best and I am having a great time being a part of the show”.

