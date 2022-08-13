Ridhi Dogra and Shivin Narang bring back the season of romance with ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’; WATCH

Ridhi Dogra and Shivin Narang are among the most popular names in the telly industry. Actor Shivin Narang is known as the heartthrob of the television industry, and also enjoys a massive fan following, amongst which most are female followers. Shivin often treats his fans with numerous posts on social media, thereby keeping them updated. The actor has been a part of numerous shows and starred in several music videos. Speaking of which, recently, Shivin collaborated with actress Ridhi Dogra for a music video titled ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’.

Shivin Narang recently shared a video on social media, where he is seen dressed in a white shirt with a half jacket and he has paired it with a tie and a hat. He is accompanied by the gorgeous actress Ridhi Dogra, who has sported a bright red short dress with a halter neck. They are seen standing on a balcony and enjoying the beautiful view of the hills as well as the snow. He shared in the captions, “This dreamy chemistry of love is coming soon to take over your hearts! Stay tuned for #BarsaatHoJaaye.”

See the promo here- CLICK

Ridhi Dogra, who is ex-wife of Telly actor Raqesh Bapat, had been receiving lots of hate comments and negativity on social media. Ridhi and Raqesh got married in 2011, and after 7 years of marriage, the couple separated amicably. The news of Raqesh and Shamita Shetty’s breakup has deeply hurt their fans, and they have been trolling Ridhi Dogra. The actress finally gave a strong reply to all the trolls on Twitter.

Shivin Narang's successful career:

Shivin has showcased his acting prowess in numerous shows like Beyhadh 2, Internet Wala Love, Suvreen Guggal, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, and others. Shivin was also a part of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Along with the above-mentioned music videos, Shivin was also seen in other songs such as Main Tera ho Gaya, Mainu Lagda, Chale Aatein Hai, Fakira, and more.

Also read- Ridhi Dogra speaks up against trolling by Raqesh Bapat's fans: 'Carry on and god bless you all'