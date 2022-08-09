Ridhi Dogra speaks up against trolling by Raqesh Bapat's fans: 'Carry on and god bless you all'

Ridhi Dogra, who is ex-wife of Telly actor Raqesh Bapat, had been receiving lots of hate comments and negativity on social media. Ridhi and Raqesh got married in 2011, and after 7 years of marriage, the couple separated amicably. The duo are good friends and stay in touch. Ridhi even supported Rakesh Bapat when he was in Bigg Boss OTT house. But with the news of Raqesh and Shamita Shetty’s breakup has deeply hurt their fans, and they have been trolling Ridhi Dogra. The actress has given a strong reply to all the trolls on Twitter.

She was ignoring the trolls for some time, but now she has decided to slam her haters. Ridhi Dogra shared in a twitter post, “To whomsoever it may concern. Ok Guys!! I’m seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post our marriage and I stand by ALL my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves. And while I understand fandom and your passion towards your stars , I would love to personally hug out everyone trolling me unnecessarily coz I feel you all are deeply hurt. But this entire situation that I’m being constantly being pulled into is not even remotely my circus. So please for your own sakes stop this negativity. I truly want to send you all love and healing. But Of course... After this explanation (that I honestly don’t need to give but I’m doing it so you all get peace ), if you still want to continue being negative And If beating me down helps you Channelize your hurt I’m happy to help. Carry on and god bless you all.”

See post here-

Ridhi Dogra professional life

Ridhi started her acting career with the show Jhoome Jiiya Re, and worked in numerous other shows including Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Hindi Hai Hum, Rishta.com, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Woh Apna Sa, among others. She was also appreciated for her work in the reality show Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side and The Married Woman.

Also read- Ridhi Dogra: Things the actor said in support of Raqesh Bapat after his breakdown in Bigg Boss OTT