Ridhima Pandit Birthday Bash: Ekta Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan and others attend the party; PICS

Actress Ridhima Pandit turned a year older on June 25 and celebrated her birthday. Ridhima came into the limelight due to her acting debut in 2016 with the show 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', where she played Rajni, a super humanoid robot. She featured opposite Karan V Grover, who played the role of a scientist and Ridhima's husband. Later on, the actress went on to feature in several reality shows. The actress has not been a part of any television shows for a while, but she remains connected with her fans through her social media handle.

On June 25, Ridhima had a lavish birthday celebration which was attended by celebs from the showbiz world like Arbaaz Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Arti Singh, Ekta Kapoor, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchant, Krystle Dsouza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Barkha Sengupta, Ridhi Dogra, Karishma Tanna, Raveena Tandon and more. Ridhima looked stunning as she wore a shimmery silver one-shoulder dress and posed for the camera. She also cut a cake with the paparazzi.

Check out PICS from Ridhima's birthday bash:

On the professional front, Ridhima featured in reality shows such as The Drama Company, Dance Champions, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Khatra Khatra Khatraa among others. She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show 'Haiwaan'. Last she was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, which was the digital spin-off of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. In Bigg Boss OTT, Ridhima had a short journey as she was evicted within the initial few days.

