Ridhima Pandit on her early exit from Bigg Boss OTT: ‘Having a connection didn't work well for me’
Bahu Humari Rajni Kant fame Ridhima Pandit was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. The actress had to leave the show at a very early stage owing to her connection. She shared in an interview with Etimes TV that she was not prepared to leave the show so soon and feels she was a strong contestant of the show.
The actress said, “I was all prepared to be in the BB house for much longer and I didn't expect to come out so soon. But I think the concept of stay connected and have a partner didn't work in my favour. If I had played solo in the house then I think I would have stayed longer in BBOTT.”
Ridhima was asked if she felt she was a misfit in the show, she said, “I don't feel that. When I came out and met my friends, they told me I shouldn't have allowed people to overtake my conversations in the house. But I feel that it's part of having manners that if someone isn't letting me finish my talk and is starting their own conversation, I stay quiet and leave from there, instead of making a chaos out of nothing. I did have my episode where I blasted one of the contestants when they were wrong. But I don't unnecessarily fight because even my father was watching the show.”
Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Ridhima Pandit had agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT because of Salman Khan; Read Deets