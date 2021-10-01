Ridhima Pandit on her early exit from Bigg Boss OTT: ‘Having a connection didn't work well for me’

Bahu Humari Rajni Kant fame Ridhima Pandit was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by . The actress had to leave the show at a very early stage owing to her connection. She shared in an interview with Etimes TV that she was not prepared to leave the show so soon and feels she was a strong contestant of the show.

The actress said, “I was all prepared to be in the BB house for much longer and I didn't expect to come out so soon. But I think the concept of stay connected and have a partner didn't work in my favour. If I had played solo in the house then I think I would have stayed longer in BBOTT.”

Ridhima was asked if she felt she was a misfit in the show, she said, “I don't feel that. When I came out and met my friends, they told me I shouldn't have allowed people to overtake my conversations in the house. But I feel that it's part of having manners that if someone isn't letting me finish my talk and is starting their own conversation, I stay quiet and leave from there, instead of making a chaos out of nothing. I did have my episode where I blasted one of the contestants when they were wrong. But I don't unnecessarily fight because even my father was watching the show.”