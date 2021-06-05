Ridhima Pandit voices her support for Pearl V Puri as she calls him 'one of the nicest guys in this industry'

Riddhima Pandit asks Pearl V Puri to stay strong as she supports him in the tough situation of his life.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame Riddhima Pandit has extended her support for actor Pearl V Puri. The actor has been taken under custody over the alleged rape of a minor. The actor was arrested on 4th June by the Waliv Police and has been kept under remand for the next 14 days as ordered by the Vasai Court. His friend from the television industry Riddhima Pandit has shared a post with the actor to show support for him.

Riddhima Pandit has shared a picture of herself and Pearl V Puri on social media in which they are twinning in pink outfits. The Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 contestant has written a caption along with the picture, to extend her support to the actor as she feels bad that his name is being associated with something so murky. She also appreciated the qualities of Pearl and said that she stands with him, also tells him to stay strong. She wrote in the post, “Stay strong my friend @pearlvpuri .. you are one of the nicest guys in this industry, chivalrous and courteous.. I feel bad to see your name getting dragged into something as murky as this.. but #istandwithpearl.”

Riddhima Pandit is famous for her acting skills in the show Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and she is also an exceptional host. The actress was last seen on screen in the show Haiwaan: The Monster, where she played the role of Amrita.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with rape or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

