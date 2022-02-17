RIP Bappi Lahiri: Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra, Ayush Anand share their favourite song of Disco King

Music maestro and singer Bappi Lahiri, who became a name to reckon with in the '80s, '90s, and even in the present time, breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday. He was 69. The industry is in shock and in a state of mourning after losing yet another icon after the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. His last rites were performed today. Some of his popular Bengali films include Amar Prem, Mandira, Aamar Tumi etc, and Hindi films are Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sharaabi, among others. Celebrities like Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra, and Ayush Anand share their favourite songs of their loving and always smiling ‘Bappi Da’ as they remember the legend.

Jasmin Bhasin said, “Bappi Da's music was very catchy. Yarr Bina Chain Kahan Re picturised on Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh and Jawani Janeman from Namak Halal picturized on Parveen Babi are my favourites. After Lata Ji, it is a huge loss to the entertainment industry. May his soul rest in piece.” On this Sharad Malhotra added, “Bappi Lahiri was fantastic at singing as well as giving music. His songs like Yadd Aa Rha Hai, Mumbai Se Aaya Mere Dost, Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re are superhits and ever green. His disco songs we have grown up watching and his signature style of wearing gold was quite unique. He lived life King Size. He will live through his songs in our hearts.”

Ayush Anand said, “Legends are immortal…they are and will always live through their music with us. Baapi Da was not only a music director but a rockstar as well. The way he carried himself was so inspiring..always happy and smiling. I am a disco dancer will always be special and one of my favourites is Gori Hai Kalaiyaan from Aaj Ka Arjun.”

