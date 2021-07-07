RIP Dilip Kumar: Aly Goni, Mohsin khan, Mouni Roy & more from TV fraternity pay tribute to the legendary actor

On the passing away of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, numerous TV actors like Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, among others paid their respects on social media.

It is a dark day for the Indian Cinema as the superstar and Bollywood’s classic actor, Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021. The actor had been in news lately for his deteriorating health condition for the past few days. He was admitted to P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, owing to age-related health issues. The actor has been an inspiration to many generations of actors and considered a real jewel of the cinematic world. He was also known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood for putting life into the roles.

On passing away of the actor, numerous TV celebs paid respect to him:

Bharti Singh and Mohsin Khan shared pictures of the actor and captioned them as, "The legend Rip " and "Dilip Saaheb."

wrote in her post “End of an era... rest in peace, light & greatness sir... HARI OM.”

wrote “End of an Era ... RIP DILIP SAAB ...”

Karan Kundrra wrote, “A life worth celebrating... a legacy which will never be forgotten.. you will be missed sir!”

Shruti Seth wrote "Rest in peace #DilipKumar”.

said “Rest In Peace Yusuf Sahab/ Dilip Sahab. Will never forget the Hot brun pao and butter.”

Karan V Grover wrote “Simply unmatched unparalleled a d supreme . What an era .What a journey What a legend The great #DilipKumar sir #ripdilipkumar.”

Aly Goni shared a post and wrote, “End of an era RIP dilip sir”.

Anirudh Dave wrote, “Loss of one of the finest actor. #DilipKumar sahab. An end of an era of Indian cinema.. yusuf sahab will be always remembered.. RIP sir”.

Nandish Sandhu shared “R.I.P. to the first and biggest super star of Hindi cinema. Ahead of his times in the way he performed. Every hero's hero... #DilipKumar #Legend #Icon”.

Actor Rahil Azam penned an emotional note for him, "Yusuf Saheb is an institution in himself, and nobody could have ever worked the way he has. Nobody could have crossed the bench mark he had set And the kind of effortless and natural performances , we see today in webseries, he has done those same 60 years back! According to me, he is the 8th wonder of the world and he will always remain in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace!"

Shweta Tiwari and many other actors shared pictures of the late actor to pay homage to him.

