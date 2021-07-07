RIP Dilip Kumar: Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai’s Shubhangi Atre & Rupali Ganguly pay tribute to legendary actor

Shubhangi Atre and Rupali Ganguly shared a picture of the late actor Dilip Kumar. The actor passed away today in the morning.

The entire nation is under grief as the legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away this morning. The actor was immensely loved by all and his absence has left a mark on everyone’s mind. His performance in his movies will always be cherished and remembered. Today, many fans of the late actor were spotted outside his residence to pay tribute to him. They were seen crying remembering the late actor. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed his condolences to the actor’s family.

Popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre also shared a picture of the actor on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Rest in peace Dilip Kumar Saab (1922-2021)". Moreover, Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly also wrote, “Simplicity-End of a golden era. RIP Dilip Kumar Sahab. One of my favourite songs, my father made us watch this when we were kids.” The actor was not keeping well for a long time and was admitted to the Hinduja hospital.

Dilip Kumar has been considered a gem of an actor and was popularly known as 'Tragedy King'.

Take a look at the posts here:

Dilip Kumar was married to Saira Banu. After his demise, Saira Banu was reported saying “God took away my reason for living". Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mourned the actor’s demise. He tweeted, “Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends, and innumerable admirers. RIP.”

