RIP Dilip Kumar: Kapil Sharma mourns the passing away of the legend & shares their throwback photo

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma mourns the death of the Bollywood superstar Dilip Kumar with a throwback photo.

One of the gems of the Bollywood industry, Dilip Kumar left for heavenly abode today morning. The actor has entertained fans for decades with his magnificent performances and roles in iconic movies. He was admitted to the hospital a few days back owing to health issues. There was a statement about him being stable; however, he passed away. The news of his death was released by his family friend Faisal Farooqui. He posted on behalf of Dilip Kumar from his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return". Upon knowing this disheartening news, numerous TV celebrities have paid their tributes to the legendary actor. The famous comedian and host, Kapil Sharma has also paid tribute to the actor. He has shared a throwback picture with Dilip ji and his wife Saira Banu on his social media handle.

See the post here:

The comedian Kapil Sharma is the host of the popular entertainment comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. In the show, he along with his team of talented comedian Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and others perform skits to entertain the guests and the audiences. Kapil Sharma had taken a break from the show after the birth of his second child, earlier this year. Meanwhile now the rehearsal for the upcoming season of the show has started and the show will be out soon.

