RIP Dilip Kumar: Smriti Irani says ‘End of an era’ as she pays tribute to the legendary actor

The television fraternity paid their condolences to the family of the legendary actor. He passed away this morning.

In an unfortunate incident, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away this morning in Mumbai. Recently, he was in news because of his age-related health issues. He was even admitted to the hospital after his health conditions further deteriorated. But today he breathed his last in the hospital. Many celebrities paid their condolences to the actor. They took to their social media handles and shared pictures along with heartfelt notes for him. Former actress turned politician, Smriti Irani also shared a picture and paid her tribute.

Smriti Irani calls it ‘End of an era’ as she shared a black and white picture of him on her official Twitter handle. Many celebrities were also spotted at his residence. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray also visited to pay their homage. Earlier in the day, Bharti Singh and Mohsin Khan shared pictures and captioned them as “The legend Rip”. Karan Kundrra also took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, “A life worth celebrating... a legacy which will never be forgotten.. you will be missed sir!”

Family friend Faisal Farooqui, who manages Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, confirmed the actor's demise. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” he tweeted from Dilip Kumar's official handle.

On July 5, the family had last shared an update on his health and mentioned that he was improving. He had been admitted to P. D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness

