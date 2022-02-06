RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Rahul Vaidya reaches Shivaji Park for iconic singer’s last rites

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya reached Shivaji Park to pay his last respects to iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92. Also known as Nightingale of India, the singer was admitted to the hospital in January after she was tested positive for Covid 19. Many Bollywood, Television celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to their social handles and paid tribute to her.

Rahul Vaidya was seen paying floral respect to her. Earlier, vehicle carrying her mortal was seen leaving the residence. It has been completely decorated with white flowers and also has a massive photo of hers. Asha Bhosle, Shradha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan were spotted reaching Lata Mangeshkar’s residence. Fans also gathered outside the ground and police had to intervene to clear roads for the ambulance to pass. Akshay Kumar had written wrote, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Divyanka Tripathi had tweeted, “Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.”