RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Rahul Vaidya reaches Shivaji Park for iconic singer’s last rites
Rahul Vaidya was seen paying floral respect to her. Earlier, vehicle carrying her mortal was seen leaving the residence. It has been completely decorated with white flowers and also has a massive photo of hers. Asha Bhosle, Shradha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan were spotted reaching Lata Mangeshkar’s residence. Fans also gathered outside the ground and police had to intervene to clear roads for the ambulance to pass. Akshay Kumar had written wrote, “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti.”
Take a look at the pictures here:
Divyanka Tripathi had tweeted, “Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.”
Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Rubina Dilaik, Bharti Singh, Sudhanshu Pandey remember 'Queen of Melody'