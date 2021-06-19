RIP Milkha Singh: Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Vishal Aditya Singh & other stars pay tribute to the legend

Legendary athlete, Milkha Singh left for his heavenly abode on June 18 after battling COVID 19 in Chandigarh. Tv stars Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Vindu Dara Singh and others have expressed grief over his loss.

Indian sprint icon Milkha Singh passed away on June 18 in Chandigarh and his demise has left the nation saddened. Tributes have been pouring in since last night as the legendary athlete passed away. Tv stars , Surbhi Jyoti, Vishal Aditya Singh, Vindu Dara Singh and others joined in to pay tribute to the legendary athlete, who died in PGIMER after a long battle with COVID 19. His death came 5 days after the demise of his wife Nirmal Kaur in Chandigarh.

Hina took to her handle to share a heartfelt tribute to the legend. She wrote, "Rest in peace Legend. Om Shanti #RIPMilkhaSingh." On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh, who is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared a photo of the late legend on his Instagram story as a tribute to him. Surbhi Jyoti also paid her respects to the legendary Indian athlete. She shared a photo of Milkha Singh on her social media handles and wrote, "Flying Sikh is no more. You were one of your kind. Rest in peace our hero #MilkhaSingh."

Take a look:

Vindu Dara Singh also remembered the late legend and wrote, "Pride of India the ever smiling full of life #MilkhaSingh ji You will live on as legends never die ! #RIP" With it, he shared a photo with Milkha Singh from the good old days. Rupali Ganguli, who is seen in Anupamaa, also paid her respects to the legendary athlete. She wrote, "A legend , an inspiration, the pride of our nationSadgati #MilkhaSingh #OmShanti." Nandish Sandhu also shared an old photo of the legend and wrote, "That’s how we will always remember you legend. Satnam Sri Waheguru. R.I.P. THE FLYING SIKH. #MilkhaSingh #TheFlyingSikh." Anuj Sachdeva also offered a tribute to the legend.

Take a look:

Pride of India the ever smiling full of life #MilkhaSingh ji You will live on as legends never die ! #RIP pic.twitter.com/nLRCPy8VNY — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) June 19, 2021

The demise of the legendary sprinter has left the nation saddened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee and other politicians also remembered Milkha Singh on learning about his demise in Chandigarh. Tributes have been pouring in on social media from citizens. Bollywood stars too have remembered him in their tweets. Post his demise, his family issued a statement and informed everyone about his passing.

