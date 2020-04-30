RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kapil Sharma bids goodbye to the actor as he shares their photo from the sets of TKSS

Rishi Kapoor No More: Kapil Sharma said a final and heartfelt goodbye to the Bobby actor as he shared a still from their 'happy time' together from the sets of the The Kapil Sharma show. Take a look.

is no more. Bollywood and the country woke up to the heart-wrenching news of Rishi Kapoor's demise today (April 30, 2020) morning. The senior actor lost his battle to leukemia cancer, after fighting against the disease for 2 long years. Yes, we Indian cinema's 'Chintu Kapoor' will not be there to entertain us anymore, as the actor has left for his heavenly abode. His loss has left a void in the film industry that can never be compensated for.

The 67-year-old actor's demise has broken many hearts, and people are still trying to process the great loss. It was only yesterday that Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan lost his life after a prolonged battle with cancer. While people were still trying to settle with the grave loss, Rishi Kapoor's unfortunate demise has deepened the sorrow and pain within us. Not only Bollywood, but celebrities from across the world are also mourning the Bobby actor's death. Among them was also actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to bid his final goodbye to the Kapoor & Son's actor. He shared a throwback photo with him from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, Kapil shared a picture of his fun-loving banter with the warm later actor along with a heartwarming message for him. He penned down his message in Hindi, which read, 'It is a very saddening piece of news. It is said time heals everything. But the loss that we have had in these past two days, it seems like time will also take time to heal and get over it.' Concluding his note, he said his ultimate 'Alvida' to the great actor.

Take a look at Kapils' heartwarming message for late Rishi Kapoor here:

