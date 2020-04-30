RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kundali Bhagya's Supriya Shukla recalls memories while filming Do Dooni Chaar with the actor
Today morning, the country woke up to the heartbreaking news of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's death. While we were all trying to process the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan, we lost another actor extraordinaire. After struggling and fighting with leukemia for two-years, Rishi Kapoor took his heavenly abode today morning. Yes, B'Town's 'Chintu' has passed away and is no more among us. The actor was shifted to ICU at Mumbai's H N Reliance hospital yesterday night after his condition worsened. He breathed his last in the morning at 8.45 am and said hearty goodbye.
The Bobby actor's demise has left everyone utterly shattered and grieving in pain. From Bollywood to TV to the South industry, everyone is shaken by Rishi's death, and are sharing their condolences to the Kapoor family on social media. Among them was also Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla. Sharing a still from the movie Do Dooni Chaar, wherein she got to feature opposite Rishi, Surpirya penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. She recalled her fond memories of working with him and his wife Neetu Kapoor.
Supriya revealed that she couldn't hold on to her tears after the unfortunate news broke out. She also thanked the director Habib Faisal for giving her the opportunity to share the same frame with Rishi Kapoor film Calling him a real and rare star in Indian cinema, Supriya wrote, 'You will be remembered for generations to come and shine in the sky now.' She extended her prayers to the Kapoor family to help them get through this very difficult time.
Take a look at the post here:
2009...I got a chance to work with this legend...Do dooni chaar...Thank u habib faisal..My director..Who gave me an opportunity to work with this beautiful jodi of rishi sir..N neetu mam... So many beautiful memories .I have..Of both of them...i learned so much..Such lovely actors n equally awesome /a>
