RIP Rishi Kapoor: Kundali Bhagya's Supriya Shukla recalls memories while filming Do Dooni Chaar with the actor

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kundali Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla recalled her fond memories with the late actor while shooting for the movie Do Dooni Chaar with him. Here's what she shared.

Today morning, the country woke up to the heartbreaking news of Bollywood actor 's death. While we were all trying to process the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan, we lost another actor extraordinaire. After struggling and fighting with leukemia for two-years, Rishi Kapoor took his heavenly abode today morning. Yes, B'Town's 'Chintu' has passed away and is no more among us. The actor was shifted to ICU at Mumbai's H N Reliance hospital yesterday night after his condition worsened. He breathed his last in the morning at 8.45 am and said hearty goodbye.

The Bobby actor's demise has left everyone utterly shattered and grieving in pain. From Bollywood to TV to the South industry, everyone is shaken by Rishi's death, and are sharing their condolences to the Kapoor family on social media. Among them was also Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla. Sharing a still from the movie Do Dooni Chaar, wherein she got to feature opposite Rishi, Surpirya penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. She recalled her fond memories of working with him and his wife .

Supriya revealed that she couldn't hold on to her tears after the unfortunate news broke out. She also thanked the director Habib Faisal for giving her the opportunity to share the same frame with Rishi Kapoor film Calling him a real and rare star in Indian cinema, Supriya wrote, 'You will be remembered for generations to come and shine in the sky now.' She extended her prayers to the Kapoor family to help them get through this very difficult time.

Take a look at the post here:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×