RIP Sameer Sharma: Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra and other TV celebs mourn YRHPK actor's demise

Sameer Sharma Demise: Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra, Arti Singh, Shivangi Joshi and many other actor's from the Television industry shared their condolences on Sameer's untimely passing away.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: August 6, 2020 06:06 pm
Trigger Warning

The entertainment industry received another shock today. While people were still struggling to come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, another actor took his heavenly abode. Sameer Sharma, who was a part of Star Plus's popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke passed away. The actor reportedly died by suicide, as he was found hanging at his residence in Malad (Mumbai). However, no suicide note was found at the spot. The police officials have filed a case of accidental death.  Sameer's body has been sent to the hospital for autopsy. 

Sameer's sudden, untimely and unfortunate passing away has left many in the showbiz world devasted. The 44-year-old actor had not only worked in TV shows but had also featured in several Bollywood movies. As soon as the news of Sameer's passing away broke out, many celebrities from the Telly world took to their social media handles to share their condolences, express their grief, and mourn the late actor's loss. Nakuul Mehta, Vatsal Seth, Karanvir Bohra, Hiten Tejwani, Kritika Kamra, Arti Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Kavita Kaushik among other TV stars shared their pain. 

Take a look TV celebs' condolence messages for late Sameer Sharma: 

Lata Sabharwal, who played his on-screen mother in YRHPK told Pinkvilla that he was a very positive person and that they are very shocked by this news. Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Esha Gupta among others also mourned Sameer's demise. Sameer featured in popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Geet Hui Sabse Parayee, and Left Right Left among several others. 

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918. 

