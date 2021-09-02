RIP Sidharth Shukla: Abu Malik recalls Shehnaaz Gill asking him to convince the late actor to marry her

Sidharth Shukla's passing has left everyone shell shocked. The actor who passed away aged 40 on September 2 left his fans and family distraught with grief. After the news of Shukla's passing broke, those close to him have been remembering the moments they spent with him and one of them also happens to be his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik.

In an interview Times of India, Malike spoke about the friendship he shared with Sidharth and also revealed how he was a witness to the late actor's special relationship with Shehnaaz Gill. While speaking to ETimes TV, Malik recalled about how their friendship went beyond the Bigg Boss house and stated that Sidharth even dropped by at his house quietly with Shehnaaz Gill. Recalling how they spent their time together, he said, "We never spoke about this. They spent a lot of time listening to music and chatting with me, then."

Malik who himself has been pained about Sidharth's sudden demise also expressed his grief over how difficult it must be Gill. Sharing an anecdote from their meeting last year, Abu also revealed the exact date when Shehnaaz asked him to play cupid between the two and said, "Shehnaaz Gill told me that I should tell Siddharth Shukla to marry her," while referring to their conversation from March 22, 2020.

Malik also further added about Sidharth's affectionate words for Gill as he stated that the late actor used to "love her a lot" and once also mentioned it to Abu that if she gets upset even for a single day, he doesn't feel good about.

