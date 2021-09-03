RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor spent last evening with mother in the park, reveals his security guard; Report

Popular actor and model Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death has shocked the country. The entertainment industry, fans, and his loved ones have been reeling in disbelief and grief since yesterday morning. Moreover, Sidharth’s security guard has reportedly revealed to a news outlet that the actor had spent time with his mother the evening before his death.

According to a report in India.com, when asked about Sidharth Shukla's whereabouts the day before, the security guard shared that he had spent Wednesday evening with his mother in the park. He revealed, "Sidharth was with his mother last evening and had gone to a park. They spent time together." He also revealed that while Sidharth stayed on the 8th floor of the apartment building, his mother stayed on the 9th floor. They were staying separately as precautions against the Covid-19 virus. Speaking to ABP News, Sidharth Shukla’s friend and radio jockey Anurag Pandey shared that the Bigg Boss 13 winner often played football and cricket with kids in the park.

Sidharth was extremely close to his mother. He used to speak very fondly of her during his stint on Bigg Boss 13. She had also visited Sidharth in the Bigg Boss house during the family week and it was a rather emotional reunion between mother and son.

Take a look at this sweet Instagram post featuring Sidharth and his mother:

Sidharth Shukla reportedly breathed his last on 2 September after experiencing chest pain and uneasiness. An earlier India Today report, citing confirmation from police sources, had revealed that Sidharth did not respond when his mum tried to wake him up in the morning. Immediately, the actor's mum then called his sister who dialed a doctor. The doctor reportedly declared that Sidharth had passed away at home and instructed his family members to take him to the hospital.

The actor was then rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead after being examined externally thrice at the hospital's casualty ward. As for the late actor's post mortem, the report will also be handed over tomorrow. Sidharth Shukla's family has reportedly stated that they do not suspect any foul play or mental pressure as the reason.

Although initial reports suggest that Sidharth passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, the cause of his death has not been ascertained officially yet.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla’s Demise: Inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill tells father ‘Usne mere hathon mein dum toda hai’: Report

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla's funeral to be held on Friday, 3 September in Mumbai: Report