RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor's last Instagram was a BIG thank you to India's frontline warriors

Sidharth Shukla's passing has come as a rude shock to not just the television fraternity but to the entire entertainment industry. On Thursday afternoon, several news reports surfaced that the Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away due to a heart attack. A senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago."

Another senior doctor from Cooper's forensic department told Hindustan Times, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem." The actor's demise was a massive shock to his die-hard fans who played a huge part in his return to the limelight during Bigg Boss.

Sidharth Shukla was active on social media and his last post was a big thankyou to India's frontline warriors. Sharing a photo while holding a placard that read, "To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts." The actor's post was part of the new Amazon Prime Video show that will be releasing soon.

Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. His television colleagues and friends as well as Bollywood fraternity were numbed and shocked on hearing the news of his passing away.

