RIP Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana & Shefali Jariwala pay tribute

The news of the sudden demise of the popular television actor Sidharth Shukla has left his fans and friends shocked. The actor set for his heavenly abode recently. There have been reports of the cause of death being heart attack but nothing has been confirmed by the police yet. While most of the people are still processing the news, some of his friends from Bigg Boss 13 expressed their grief on the heartbreaking news.

The former costar and co-contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has shared disbelief on the sudden demise of the actor. She shared a post with a broken heart emoji and she captioned, “#RIP Sid. Will Miss You.”

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana also shared a post on Twitter. She shared a picture of him and wrote along with it, “Om shanti #sidharthshukla”.

Kahani aise khatam hui ki sab ro diye taliya bjate #ripsidharthshukla.

I’m thinking about shehnaz what she’s going thru ... my love I wish main apke lie waha hoti — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 2, 2021

The former contestant of the reality show Shefali Jariwala has also shared a picture of the actor as she wrote along with it, “RIP mere dost”.

Numerous television actors and his other Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants are also shaken by the news. Several celebrities have paid tribute to the late actor and pray for strength to his members. His fans and friends are heartbroken as he went away too soon.