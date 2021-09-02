RIP Sidharth Shukla: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Madhurima Tuli visit actor’s house to pay last respects

In a tragic turn of events, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, September 2. Reportedly, the actor experienced chest pain at 3 am in the morning and was rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. According to PTI, a medical representative of the hospital noted that the actor was “brought dead to the hospital." A report by Hindustan Times also states that a senior staff member of the hospital stated, "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem."

The cause of his untimely demise will only be known after the completion of the post mortem report. Meanwhile, the sad news has left the entire Bollywood industry shell shocked. Upon learning about Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise many TV stars visited his residence to pay their deepest condolences. Disha Parmar was accompanied by husband Rahul Vaidya, meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli was seen entering the late actor’s building. Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu were also in attendance.

Take a look at the photos:

During the day, Rajkummar Rao was also spotted visiting Sidharth’s house alongside girlfriend Patralekhaa. TV actors including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rahul Mahajan and Hindustani Bhai grieved the big loss. Apart from his house, many also visited Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital including Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Asim Riyaz.

