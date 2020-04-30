Rishi Kapoor Demise: Divyanka Tripathi pays her respect; Says 'The showman's son was India's pride'

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi penned a heartfelt note for the late actor as she remembered his contribution to the world of art, entertainment and cinema.

The Indian Film industry faced a tremendous loss today, one that cannot be compensated in any. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today morning (April 30, 2020) after battling years with leukemia cancer. Yes, the veteran actor has left the world, leaving everyone in grief and pain. The actor, who had been hospitalised for two weeks, was shifted to the ICU last night after his health deteriorated. And he bid adieu to us at 8.45 am in this morning. He was 67.

As the shocking and unbelievable news of 's demise struck in, everyone started paying respects to the legendary actor and his family. Fans and actors have deluged social media with condolence messages for the late actor. The Bobby actor's death is a loss not only for the film industry but also for the nation who has been seeing the actor deliver extraordinary performances on the celluloid time and again. Joining them was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress , who took to her social media handle to pen down a heartfelt note for the great actor.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's last tweet was a heartfelt request to his fans and followers to battle Coronavirus together

Sharing a collage of Rishi Kapoor's picture in these years, Divyanka paid her respects and mourned his death with a heartwarming message. She wrote, 'Any age, any role...you always won hearts. The showman's son was India's pride. It's heart breaking to know that we won't be able to witness any more of your excellence. May you rest in peace knowing you are loved by all and will be remembered forever.

Take a look at Divyanka's note here:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×