Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rashami Desai left heartbroken; Says 'It’s not only a sad day, it’s a sad year'

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Bigg Boss 13 former contestant and Naagin 4 actress is devastated to hear about the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. She mourned his death on Twitter.

Veteran actor bid adieu to the world today on April 30, 2020. He was 67 years old. The had been fighting cancer since 2018, but succumbed to his deteriorating condition this morning. The actor breathed his last at 8. 45 am at the H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai after after a two-year battle with leukemia. The veteran's death has sent shock waves across the world and people have been mourning his demise on social media. From Bollywood to South to the TV industry, everyone is shocked and devastated with this great loss to Indian Cinema.

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant also took to her Twitter account to express her sadness and mourn the Rishi Kapoor's demise. The Naagin 4 actress expressed her shock as she couldn't process the news, and was left utterly saddened. She said, 'We lost our legend Pensive face.' The actress also offered her prayers to the Kapoor family and the actor's fans. Expressing how heartbroken she is with the tragic news, Rashami stated, 'It is not only a sad day, it is a sad year.'

After Irrfan Khan's demise yesterday, the news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing away has come as another shock to the Bollywood industry. From fans to his colleagues, everybody is grieving to the Mulk actor's death. He began his journey in the world of acting with Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973. His debut film went on to be a super-hit and he carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment and cinema. The talented actor's last film was 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika.

Take a look at Rashami's tweet here:

Still shocked and devastated

We lost our legend

My heart goes out to the Kapoor Family and to all the fans

It’s not only a sad day it’s a sad year #RishiKapoor #RIP — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 30, 2020

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×