X
  1. Home
  2. tv

Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rashami Desai left heartbroken; Says 'It’s not only a sad day, it’s a sad year'

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Bigg Boss 13 former contestant and Naagin 4 actress is devastated to hear about the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. She mourned his death on Twitter.
11005 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 11:02 am
Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rashami Desai left heartbroken; Says 'It’s not only a sad day it’s a sad year' Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rashami Desai left heartbroken; Says 'It’s not only a sad day it’s a sad year'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world today on April 30, 2020. He was 67 years old. The had been fighting cancer since 2018, but succumbed to his deteriorating condition this morning. The actor breathed his last at 8. 45 am at the H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai after after a two-year battle with leukemia. The veteran's death has sent shock waves across the world and people have been mourning his demise on social media. From Bollywood to South to the TV industry, everyone is shocked and devastated with this great loss to Indian Cinema. 

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai also took to her Twitter account to express her sadness and mourn the Rishi Kapoor's demise. The Naagin 4 actress expressed her shock as she couldn't process the news, and was left utterly saddened. She said, 'We lost our legend Pensive face.' The actress also offered her prayers to the Kapoor family and the actor's fans. Expressing how heartbroken she is with the tragic news, Rashami stated, 'It is not only a sad day, it is a sad year.'

After Irrfan Khan's demise yesterday, the news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing away has come as another shock to the Bollywood industry. From fans to his colleagues, everybody is grieving to the Mulk actor's death. He began his journey in the world of acting with Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973. His debut film went on to be a super-hit and he carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment and cinema. The talented actor's last film was 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika.

Take a look at Rashami's tweet here: 

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement