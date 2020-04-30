Rishi Kapoor Demise: Surbhi Chandna pays her respect; Says 'He was true to his craft and at heart'

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna mourned the loss of the veteran actor as she penned down a heartfelt note on her Twitter handle. Take a look.

A dark wave has hit Bollywood as after Irrfan Khan's sudden death, we've lost another gem. Veteran actor passed away this morning (April 30, 2020). The actor lost his life to leukemia and breathed his last at around 8.45 am at a hospital in Mumbai. His son and wife are by his side. Rishi's death has come as a grave blow for the entire country, and everyone is grieving in pain for the actor's loss.

As soon as the shocking and heartbreaking news of Rishi's demise surfaced, social media deluged by messages of condolences for the legendary actor. From Bollywood to the Telly Town, celebrities and fans are left shaken and are mourning the sad demise of the Bobby actor. Joining them was also Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna. Just like many other TV stars, Surbhi also penned down a heartfelt note for the senior actor. Expressing her disappointment over the upsetting news, Surbhi stated that it is the 'Worst start to the day.'

The Ishqbaaaz actress further expressed her love for the 67-year-old actor and showered him with praises for his contribution to the world of cinema. She wrote, 'I don’t think the words like shield or diplomacy ever existed in Rishi sir's life and so he was known for being blunt, on the face and without a mask at all times. He was true to his craft and true at his heart.'

Take a look at Surbhi's tweet for late Rishi Kapoor here:

Worst Start to the Day - I don’t think the words like shield or diplomacy ever existed in Rishi Sirs life and so he was known for being blunt , on the face and without a mask at all times ..TRUE to his craft and TRUE at his HEART .. Rishi Sir #riprishikapoor @chintskap — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) April 30, 2020

