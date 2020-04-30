Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla mourns legendary actor's unfortunate demise

Rishi Kapoor Demise: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences over the veteran actor's unfortunate passing away.

Bollywood is facing the darkest phases currently. Just a day after the sudden demise of Irrfan Khan, another legend actor has taken his heavenly abode. We're talking about . Yes, the veteran actor has passed away and is no more between us. After fighting his battle with leukemia, Rishi succumbed to the hands of destiny. The 67-year-old breathed his last today morning at the H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai. His wife and actress Netu Kapoor was shouldering him during his last moments.

The saddening news of the Mulk actor's demise has sent shock waves across the country. Actors from across the industry and fans are mourning the Rishi's death. Everyone is expressing their immense grief and sense of loss over his demise. Many like , Devoleena Bhattarchajee, and others from the Telly world also offered the condolences to Kapoor & Sons actor. Joining them was Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who expressed his shock and grief over the actor's unfortunate death.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sidharth wrote, 'If getting over yesterday's loss wasn't enough.. today brings in another unfortunate demise! The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who filled our hearts and screens with so much love. It is sad that he is no more. He surely had an iconic contribution to the Indian film industry!'

Rishi Kapoor was considered to be the most romantic actor of his generation. He made his Bollywood debut with Bobby. He was starred opposite Dimple Kapadia in the 1973 teen romance. With his amazing acting chops and performance, he won many hearts and the film became a blockbuster. The versatile actor's career spanned around five decades, wherein he has essayed multifaceted characters with perfection.

Take a look at Sidharth's tweet for late Rishi Kapoor here:

If getting over yesterday's loss wasn't enough.. today brings in another unfortunate demise!

The legendary actor #RishiKapoor ... who filled our hearts and screens with so much love..it is sad that he is no more. He surely had an iconic contribution to the Indian film industry! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 30, 2020

