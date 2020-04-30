Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are speechless over the actor's demise

Rishi Kapoor Demise: Bigg Boss 13 jodi Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana took to their Instagram handle to express their grief over the veteran actor's demise.

Rishi Kapoor's demise today morning (April 30, 2020) has left the entire country in shock. Fans and actors across the entertainment industry have been mourning his loss. People are taking to their social media handles to send out their condolences to him and the Kapoor family. was hospitalised for two weeks but was shifted to the ICU yesterday night after his condition worsened. The news about his demise has hit the nation, and everyone is in deep pain. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed his tragic news on his Twitter handle as he revealed that Rishi Kapoor is no more with all of us.

Since then, the internet is flooded with messages grieving the actor's demise. It has left all of us remembering him with heavy hearts. Actors from across the entertainment industry have expressed their sadness. Everyone has made sure to express their love for the actor and his craft and highlight how we have lost a genius today. Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also reacted to his unfortunate news. The duo was left speechless and could not fathom how the year has turned so sad for everyone.

Take a look at Asim and Himanshi's note here:

The Bobby actor had been suffering from leukemia cancer since 2018 and was under treatment for the same. However, after battling the disease for two years, the actor bid adieu to the world. Rishi's demise comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan's sudden death to colon infection. Affectionately called as Chintu Kapoor, his passing away has come as a major jolt for Indian Cinema.

