Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ronit Roy, Maniesh Paul & other TV stars offer condolences

Rishi Kapoor Demise: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ronit Roy, Maniesh Paul and many other Television celebrities mourn the veteran actor's death.
10426 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 11:16 am
Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning (April 30, 2020) at the age of 67. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and also underwent a marrow treatment while he was in New York. After battling the disease for two years, the veteran has succumbed to death. He was moved to the ICU last night, after being admitted to the H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai for two weeks. He breathed his last this morning, and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the actor's sudden demise on his Twitter handle. 

Ever since the tragic news of Rishi Kapoor's death has come in, everyone is left devastated. The shocking news has left everyone shaken. Actors from across the entertainment industry and fans are pouring their hearts out of social media after the veteran's demise. Even the Telly world is left disheartened with this great loss, and are mourning Rishi's demise. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Prasoon Joshi, Maniesh Paul and other TV stars who have offered their condolences. 

Take a look at TV actors' message for late Rishi Kapoor: 

The actor featured in the movie 'The Body', which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika. He resumed shooting for the upcoming film with Juhi Chawla, Sharmaji Namkeen, after his return from NY. However, the shooting had been cancelled owing to his health issues. He had recently announced his next project featuring Deepika Padukone, which was a remake of Hollywood film The Intern.  

He was known for his performances in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Bol Radha Bol, Bobby, Chandani, and others. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Ridhima Kapoor. 

