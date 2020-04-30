Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ronit Roy, Maniesh Paul & other TV stars offer condolences

Rishi Kapoor Demise: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ronit Roy, Maniesh Paul and many other Television celebrities mourn the veteran actor's death.

Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning (April 30, 2020) at the age of 67. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and also underwent a marrow treatment while he was in New York. After battling the disease for two years, the veteran has succumbed to death. He was moved to the ICU last night, after being admitted to the H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai for two weeks. He breathed his last this morning, and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the actor's sudden demise on his Twitter handle.

Ever since the tragic news of 's death has come in, everyone is left devastated. The shocking news has left everyone shaken. Actors from across the entertainment industry and fans are pouring their hearts out of social media after the veteran's demise. Even the Telly world is left disheartened with this great loss, and are mourning Rishi's demise. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, , Rohit Roy, Prasoon Joshi, Maniesh Paul and other TV stars who have offered their condolences.

Take a look at TV actors' message for late Rishi Kapoor:

NOOOOO! Dark dark morning. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Chintuji, My most favourite person in the industry has left us. I loved him so much and he always returned the love so warmly. The void you’ve left in my heart will never be filled. R.I.P. Chintuji — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 30, 2020

My heart cannot take any of it anymore — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor A series of shocks..

Chintuji - bebaak, garamjosh aur zindadil. We grew up with his cinema and I was privileged that we worked on many films together - Hum Tum , Fanaa Delhi 6 . Will miss his warm hugs. Rest in Peace @chintskap — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 30, 2020

Rishi kapoor sir passes away...im heart broken...no words... #RIP — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) April 30, 2020

This is insane.. shocked beyond belief.. I’ve always been so fond of u chintu ji and u always returned that love.. so much so that I flew down to goa for an evening when u said “aaja daru peete hain”! Will never forget you, your love and your advise #RishiKapoor RIP @chintskap — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) April 30, 2020

I have no words...it is not often that your eyes well up for someone whom you don’t even know closely. #RishiKapoor — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) April 30, 2020

The actor featured in the movie 'The Body', which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika. He resumed shooting for the upcoming film with Juhi Chawla, Sharmaji Namkeen, after his return from NY. However, the shooting had been cancelled owing to his health issues. He had recently announced his next project featuring , which was a remake of Hollywood film The Intern.

He was known for his performances in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Bol Radha Bol, Bobby, Chandani, and others. He is survived by his wife , son and daughter Ridhima Kapoor.

