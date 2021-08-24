Rishton Ka Manjha Ep 1 Review: A fresh concept on 'sporty' love, pretty much untapped on Hindi TV

Diya (Aanchal Goswami) is a beautiful, chirpy Bengali girl based in Jamshedpur, happy in her own world who believes in equality and that every girl has the right to education. Her parents Mohan and Meera, especially her father, are willing to get their darling daughter Diya married. Mohan tells Meera that he has found a suitable boy for her and that the boy and his family will be coming over to see Diya the same day.

He goes to Diya's room to inform her about the same and is worried when he doesn't find her in the room. Meera tells Mohan that their little son, Babloo expressed his desire to eat fish and Diya had gone out to catch fish for her darling brother. Mohan gets angry whereas Diya catches fish and tells her friend that she is extremely eager for her badminton competition.

She later reveals to her mother that she has a match but her mother persuades her into not going for it as they have the boy's family coming over to see her. Diya promises to return home in time and leaves.

Mohan goes to a senior officer's house to apply for a loan but gets insulted. Diya who goes to deliver Mohan his tiffin, witnesses it all and gets angry at the obnoxious behaviour. She lectures them for their shallow behaviour and vows to seek revenge. She challenges the senior officer's daughter for a badminton match after the latter makes Mohan clean her shoes as a punishment for spilling cold drinks over them.

Diya, who is furious, rides her cycle out of rage and almost rams into a car driven by a drunk Arjun (Krushal Ahuja) who is depressed over his life woes. Diya rushes to help an unconscious Arjun.

The concept of the show in the first episode did not give a vibe of an over-the-top cliched drama but looked fresh and hardly untapped. The star cast is pretty fresh in the Hindi GEC sector and this may be a major USP wherein viewers will want to see fresh faces.