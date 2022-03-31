Rishton Ka Manjha to go off air soon; Aanchal Goswami feels blessed to be associated with show

Rishton Ka Manjha is a popular television show which went on air in August last year, it is going to be off-air very soon. As per the reports, the show is going to wrap up in just seven months. The daily soap was the remake of the popular Bangla show Deep Jwele Jai. Actors Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja (Times Most Desirable Man on Bengali TV 2020) played the lead roles.

Lead actress Aanchal Goswami shared the news with Etimes TV, “After a wonderful run of close to 200 episodes, our show Rishton Ka Manjha is coming to its logical end. I really feel blessed to be associated with such a wonderful show. I must add that the love and affection we have got from our viewers was truly overwhelming and I hope to continue entertaining them for years to come.”

She added that now she will be taking a break for some time and after that she will decide on her next move.

The show revolved around two youngsters from Kolkata and how the girl wanted to make a career out of badminton. She meets the hero of the story, who supports her in her dreams. The shooting for the show took place in Kolkata.

The show is Krushal’s Hindi TV debut and in an interview with Etimes in the past, he had said that his parents are proud of what he is doing today. “Years ago, I went to Mumbai with the dream of working in Hindi projects. I participated in the Mr India contest and reached the top 8 too. I worked as a model too. But I came back to Kolkata after feeling homesick. I wanted to be in the city with my parents. Right after coming back to Kolkata, I got the offer for Ranu Pelo Lottery. Then I got busy with KKBT. But I always nurtured the dream of working on a Hindi project. Finally, my dream has come true,” he had said.

