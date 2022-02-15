'Ritesh has used me': Rakhi Sawant breaks down in front of media after her split with husband

Rakhi Sawant recently shocked everyone as she released a statement about parting ways with her husband Ritesh. She had revealed about her husband during her stay in Bigg Boss 14 and she brought her husband in Bigg Boss 15 house along with her. The couple was always seen together in the house but there were numerous fights between them in the show. In a recent interview Rakhi Sawant shared that she is very hurt because Ritesh left her.

In the recent interview by Rakhi Sawant, she is seen getting very emotional as she revealed that her husband Ritesh has left her. She shared that his behaviour changed after coming out of the house and he fought with her a lot. She added that he does not consider them as married couple as his marriage with her is illegal. He said that Rakhi Sawant forced him to marry her and he refused her three times. Rakhi added that he said that she used him but in reality, Ritesh used her to get publicity. She said that she truly loved him and she does not want to take revenge from him.

She had earlier shared, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram handle and shared a post which read, “Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. Im really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!”



