Rithivik Dhanjani pens a heart touching birthday note for ex girlfriend Asha Negi; Latter responds with love

brought a huge smile on the faces of AshVik fans, as he took to his social media handle to wish ex-girlfriend Asha Negi on her birthday yesterday (August 23, 2020). The actor shared a beautiful throwback picture of the birthday girl as he penned down a heartwarming note for Asha, wishing her all the love and happiness. In the photo, Asha is seen relaxing by the poolside as she reads a book and relishes a drink. The handsome hunk was all praises for Asha Rithvik in his heart-touching birthday message, which shows that the two are on cordial terms even after separation.

Calling the picture an accurate depiction of Asha's birthday celebration in 2020, Rithvik showered her with praises and blessings. He expressed, 'You are the epitome of self-love and grace Negi! To be able to love yourself as you do is the truest form of being. The magnitude of your self-love and being who you truly are is the reason why God's light shall always be shining upon you.' He continued, 'I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go. May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place.'

Calling Asha a butterfly, Rithvik urged her to 'Fly high ' as he wished her a very 'Happy birthday.' Asha responded to Rithvik's heartening note for her with love and hearts. Commenting on his post, she wrote, 'So much love to you.' Riddhi Dogra, Monica Dogra also sent love to Rithvik, while Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Sahil Anand was awestruck by Rithvik's post and wrote, 'Waah waah.' Fans of the duo were also left elated to seeing their favorite duo indulging in a friendly social media conversation.

Not only this, but Rithvik also posted an awe-inspiring collage of Asha Negi's adorable childhood pictures, wherein she looked cute as a button. He went musical with the caption and wrote, 'Dil Hai Chota Sa, Choti Si Asha!'

Take a look at Rithvik's birthday post for Asha here:

To note, Rithvik and Asha first met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. The two became friends, and later love bloomed between them. However, earlier this year, the duo shocked everyone as they decided to part ways after being in a relationship for over six years.

