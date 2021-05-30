Rithvik Danjani showers birthday love on Surbhi Jyoti; Says ‘You’re a spectacular human; I wish you the world’

Rithvik Danjani took to his social media to wish his dear friend Surbhi Jyoti on her birthday and penned a heartwarming note for the Naagin actress. Take a look.

Surbhi Jyoti turned a year older on May 29 and the Naagin star received heartwarming birthday wishes and blessings from her friends from the industry and fans. Several Telly celebs including actor Vishal Singh, Arjit Taneja, Ravi Dubey, among others wished Surbhi on social media. And, the latest to join the bandwagon is her dear friend . The Pavitra Rishta actor took to his Instagram to wish the actress and penned a heartfelt note, calling Surbhi a “spectacular human.”

He shared stunning photos and videos of them and it speaks volumes about the duo’s strong friendship. Alongside it, Rithvik wrote, “Happy happy birthday jhalooo!!! @surbhijyoti You’re crazy, weird, fun, strong and sensitive all in one. having known you for years, I feel I only know you a little now!!! You’re a spectacular human jhallo...I wish you the world and nothing less than miracles in your life...may abundance and happiness always find you Bas mera ek kaam kar de...Please jaake kha le,” followed by a heart emoticon. In the photos, Rithvik and Surbhi can be seen posing together for happy clicks. In the video, the duo was seen flaunting their charming smiles. Another video shows both the actors getting goofy as they try filters.

Take a look at Rithvik Danjani’s Instagram post below:

Surbhi and Rithvik are often spotted hanging out together. Recently, they went to the Maldives for a fun-filled vacation with friends Srishty Rode, Arryaman Seth, and Sumit Suri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Qubool Hai 2.0 opposite Karan Singh Grover.

