Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi’s break up rumours leave fans disheartened; See reactions

Here's how fans have reacted to Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's breakup rumours.
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have been in the news for quite some time now, but all for the bad reasons. Well, a few days ago, news started doing the rounds that the Pavitra Rishta couple have broken up. Yes, apparently, the duo has called off their relationship and parted ways. A source informed Pinkvilla that they are facing trouble in their love paradise. All is not well between them, and they are reportedly on a break. While both are trying to figure out if they can mend things, the dent is already being felt by their close friends.

The couple's break up rumours has sent a wave of shock all across. Their fans are not only shocked but extremely disheartened with this piece of news. Affectionately known as AshVik, their fans have been expressing their disappointment on social media handles. While some can't still fathom how things went wrong between the cute couple, others have somewhat lost faith in true love. A bunch of fans is still praying for the jodi to sort their differences and come back together. 

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction on AshViks' breakup rumours here: 

For the unversed, Asha and Rithvik have been dating each other for more than 6 years. They fell in love with each on sets of Ekta Kapoor's show. Since then have been head-over-heels for each other. They are touted to be one of the cutest jodis' of Television and were apparently even planning to tie the knot. So, this news of the two calling it quits has come as a big shocker for many. The duo was in a live-in relationship, and its been around a month that they're separated.

Before them, news of Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar facing issues in their relationship broke out. And both these couples have not come out to clear the air yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

