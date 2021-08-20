Rithvik Dhanjani on break up with Asha Negi: Those 10 years were the best thing that ever happened to me

Television actor and anchor talks about his break-up with his long-time girlfriend Asha Negi. In a recent chat, Rithvik says that the time they had spent together, 9-10 years of their relationship were the best years of his life. He’s glad she was apart of his life and is thankful to her for making him what is he is today. The actor wishes Asha all the best for her life and future endevors.

Rithvik, who become a household name for his performance as Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in the television series - Pavitra Rishta - met Asha on the sets of the show in 2011. They were dating since then. However, the couple broke up recently.

Opening up on their relationship, in a chat show 'By Invite Only Season 2' Rithvik said, "I can't begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. Till date I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together.

"My love is celebrated, and it still has wings. I am in a great place; she is in a beautiful place. I wish the best for her. I think those 9-10 years of my life were the best thing that has ever happened to me, it really made me who I am, and she really helped me become so much better of a human being. I can't thank her enough. It's been a beautiful union up until the time it was. We now probably have different ways and journeys. And that's all that I live by every day."

The episode of the show will be released on August 21 on Zoom.

