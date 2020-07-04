Rithvik Dhanjani to join Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and others for Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition?

Rithivik Dhanjani, who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, is likely to be a part of the special edition of the show now.

The popular stunt based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, featuring celebs of the telly world, is all set to witness its grand finale soon. And while the audience is waiting for the finale, the makers came with another surprise for the audience as they are, reportedly, planning a special edition of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi featuring eight episodes. This special edition will begin shooting a day after the shooting of KKK10 grand finale is wrapped.

Interestingly, several celebs from the television world have been rumoured to be a part of the show including , Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. And now, as the recent buzz, television heartthrob is also in talks with the makers for the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. A source close to the show stated, “The finalising of participants for the special edition is underway. A deal with Rithvik is on the verge of getting locked. We are also in talks with Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. The idea is to get on board former contestants, who pushed the envelope by performing difficult tasks and entertained us at the same time. We want the audience to experience a short edition of the reality show, which will be packed with difficult stunts and entertainment.”

To recall, Rithvik Dhanjani had participated in the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and his performance on the show did win a million hearts. In fact, his equation with Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey had also grabbed a lot of attention.

Credits :Pinkvilla

