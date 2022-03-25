Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on arranged marriages: Can be amazing if there is clear communication between people

Rithvik Dhanjani is a popular TV actor. He will be soon seen in a new project named Arranged. It is a short film about heartfelt romantic drama, and he will be sharing the screen with Tridha Choudhury. He is essaying the role of Tarun, who is a level-headed and practical-thinking boy next door, who believes in communicating his thoughts and feelings, albeit in a respectful manner. The movie talks about changing scenarios in arranged marriage.

Talking about the changing scenario of arranged marriages in today's times, Rithvik shared with Pinkvilla, "Arranged marriages today are very different due to lot of factors. While there are many aspects that make two individuals click while meeting for an arranged marriage setup, I feel that better communication between both individuals would entirely improve the meaning and purpose of an arranged marriage meeting. In my opinion, arranged marriage setups can be amazing if there is clear communication between both individuals. If what you truly want and who you truly are and what you truly expect from the marriage is rightly communicated, it can work wonders. It’s eventually about human beings and their honest way of communication and being who they truly are that makes the union work."

On being asked about his personal beliefs regarding arranged marriages, Rithvik says, "I think I can speak for the institution of marriage because I have seen it work for a lot of people. It's subjective because I have seen arranged marriages work and love marriages fail and vice versa. So it works both ways. Arranged marriage as a setup can be done better though if people can just be a more true version of themselves on the first meeting. They claim to be a certain person but when you eventually get to know them, they turn out to be someone else altogether. So, people need to realise who they are and take a well-rounded call on whether or not they are ready to share their life with someone else."



