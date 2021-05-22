  1. Home
Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on managing relationship says ‘I believe that adjustments are a part of life’

Super Dancer 4 host Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on his thoughts about relationships and why he has not done another daily soap after Pavitra Rishta.
Rithvik Dhanjani speaks on relationship and career Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on managing relationship says ‘I believe that adjustments are a part of life’
Rithvik Dhanjani played a crucial part in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Pavitra Rishta’ for two and a half years and received much accolades and fame due to a fine performance. Post that he chose not to pursue any fictional daily soap and rather made his name in the anchoring of reality shows. He is currently hosting a mega-successful dance reality show called Super Dancer Chapter 4. In a chat with Times of India, Rithvik spoke about taking a different career route as an actor than what he started with and why he feels that, “In a relationship, the reins of your happiness should be in your hands.”

“My two-and-a-half-year stint on Pavitra Rishta made me realise that if I ever take up another daily soap, I’ll have to love it as much if not more. For now, I am enjoying my role as an anchor. It’s easy to choose something in your comfort zone, but I became an actor to live different lives in one lifetime. I always look for a script that puts me in a spot as an actor. The magic, thrill, and challenge of that is incomparable,” said Rithvik as he emphasized his choices as a professional actor and what excited him to get up and work. 

Rithvik further spoke about how he believes in mending the relationships more than breaking them considering it’s a lost art in the young generation. “I believe that adjustments are a part of life. Nowadays, it has become easy for people to walk away, as they have many options. Earlier, we were taught that if a glass is broken, it has to be fixed, not thrown away. I belong to that old school of thought.”

