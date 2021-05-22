Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on managing relationship says ‘I believe that adjustments are a part of life’

Super Dancer 4 host Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on his thoughts about relationships and why he has not done another daily soap after Pavitra Rishta.

played a crucial part in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Pavitra Rishta’ for two and a half years and received much accolades and fame due to a fine performance. Post that he chose not to pursue any fictional daily soap and rather made his name in the anchoring of reality shows. He is currently hosting a mega-successful dance reality show called Super Dancer Chapter 4. In a chat with Times of India, Rithvik spoke about taking a different career route as an actor than what he started with and why he feels that, “In a relationship, the reins of your happiness should be in your hands.”

“My two-and-a-half-year stint on Pavitra Rishta made me realise that if I ever take up another daily soap, I’ll have to love it as much if not more. For now, I am enjoying my role as an anchor. It’s easy to choose something in your comfort zone, but I became an actor to live different lives in one lifetime. I always look for a script that puts me in a spot as an actor. The magic, thrill, and challenge of that is incomparable,” said Rithvik as he emphasized his choices as a professional actor and what excited him to get up and work.

Rithvik further spoke about how he believes in mending the relationships more than breaking them considering it’s a lost art in the young generation. “I believe that adjustments are a part of life. Nowadays, it has become easy for people to walk away, as they have many options. Earlier, we were taught that if a glass is broken, it has to be fixed, not thrown away. I belong to that old school of thought.”

Also Read| Rithvik Dhanjani reveals his biggest learning in 2020: The ones that are precious to you hold them close

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×