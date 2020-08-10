Rithvik Dhanjani QUITS Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India mid way; Actor REVEALS the reason behind it

Rithvik Dhanjani has walked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India midway. Here's the reason behind the actor's big decision.

, who was extremely excited and elated to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, has walked out of the show midway, leaving his fans disheartened. The actor was shooting for the special edition of the fear factor show in Mumbai's Film City (Goregoan), has now opted out of the show midway. A report in the Times of India confirms, Rithvik's sudden exit from KKK Made in India and also reveals the reason. The report states that the handsome hunk decided to leave the show midway due to personal commitments.

The source revealed that Rithvik was fairing quite well on the adventure reality show and was also among the top contestants. But, due to a personal commitment, the actor had to travel outside of the city (Mumbai) for a day. So, owing to the new Coronavirus rules and regulations, Rithvik has opted out of the show, keeping in mind the safety of other contestants and the show's crew. The source revealed that it was a difficult decision for Rithvik, but there as no other option.

When TOI contacted the young actor, he confirmed the news. Admitting that the piece of information is true, he stated that safety is of utmost importance. He was quoted saying, 'Yes, it is true. The times we are living in are difficult and safety comes first.'

Apart from Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Jay Bhanushali, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, , Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and several others are a part of it. The special edition aired from Saturday last week and has managed to pique the interest of fans yet again. Rithvik aced both the weekend blindfolded car and unlock tasks, enabling him to be the first one to win the 'Champions Jacket' this season.

