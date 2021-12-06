Rithvik Dhanjani reveals about his upcoming projects; Says ‘It looks like 2022 is going to be even greater’

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani is a well-known face of the entertainment industry and he has to his credit shows such as 'Pavitra Rishta' and has also hosted a number of reality shows.

Recently he did a few audio shows as well such as 'Buri Nazar'. His vast experience in the industry has given him an insight on the content of the shows and how they have evolved with time. He shares that there is lot to be experimented with on TV in terms of storyline and efforts are being made.

Rithvik says: "I feel we still have a lot to evolve when it comes to television content, but yeah, sure, we are where we're moving. We're definitely evolving and we're definitely better. The audiences are more open and more liberal. So I don't know...I don't know anything about content, but the audiences have definitely evolved. They want more stories, they want more stuff with more meaning and more depth, and nothing just superficial."

Recently the actor has done an ad film with Nakuul Mehta and he shares about his collaboration with him and working experience. "I think it's been an amazing experience. Because these two Audible ad films are so unique, just the way they are, the way they look and the way they're shot."

He continues on his friendship with co-actor Nakuul and says: "My relationship with Nokshi (Nakuul) goes back eight or nine years. I think we share a very healthy, and fulfilling sort of friendship. Because we may not be the people who might just sort of call each other up every single day or, you know, let's make a plan. But I think we know that we sort of every time we're there, in each other's faces, we know we're looking at each other."

"He's always, you know, he's always there. He's always looking out for me, to an extent where he would come up to me and tell me, if, if there is something. Like, there has been a time where I was sort of letting go of a particular project. And he just called me up. And he's like, you shouldn't do it. So you should definitely go ahead and do that. We're in a great space like that."

The actor shares his take on relationship and adds: "Relationships in general, I think they are a work in progress every day, you're constantly working towards making them better each and every day. So that's what relationships are for me. And it could be anything, it could be friends, it could be romantically, it could be anything."

Rithvik reveals about his future projects and says: "There's tons of work coming up. 2021 has been great and it looks like 2022 is going to be even greater. There are a couple of projects that I have that I'm currently working on. One of them is being shot, the other one is going to start shooting soon, which is in the beginning of 2022. I can't unfortunately name the shows or the platform, but all I can let you know is that it is on the web."

