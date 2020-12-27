Rithvik Dhanjani reveals his biggest learning in 2020: The ones that are precious to you hold them close

As we are almost in the last leg of the year only hoping for a better tomorrow, actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani recently revealed his biggest learning in 2020.

Actor and host , who is gearing up for the release of his debut web-show, has always dealt with media speculation about his personal life. However, the actor has shared that he is in a happy space right now. The charming actor has also revealed what he has learnt from this year, mental health and more. He said that this year wasn’t about work but it was about breaking the cycle we have been in, trying to negotiate with ourselves to understand what we truly are and what it truly means to be content!

“I think I'll be very honest, it doesn't take anything, it doesn't take money or luxury to stay content. As a matter of fact, it is the easiest thing to do, to stay happy & stay content,” Rithvik added. Talking about mental health, Rithvik said that there has been enough talk about mental health this year. “People have opened up themselves in ways they have never before, but I feel we must now shift the focus & talk more about how to be happy instead & change the narrative,” the actor started.

He further explained that in 2020 his focus was primarily to be thankful. “My family has gotten through the year without any major hindrances in terms of health. When you look at the world & the misery of people, I can't begin to thank god for still being alive & kicking,” he added.

When asked about what is expected of an actor, he quickly said that one of the many things this year has taught him is that he needs to stop doing things which are demanded of him in a social spectrum. “There will always be people who'll tell you 'this is what you're supposed to do to be happy,” Rithvik stated. He also said that most people have not worked at all this year; thus, he feels work will eventually come and go, but what will stay with us is our family.

Sharing his biggest learning, Rithvik said that he feels that we all should start becoming more compassionate towards our family and friends, people who matter to us in times like these. “Always save money for the rainy day but also having said that, save your own, the ones that are precious to you hold them close, because this lockdown, it was only my people who helped me sail through!” Rithvik concluded.

