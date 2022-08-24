Rithvik Dhanjani sends birthday wishes to ex-girlfriend Asha Negi; Fans wish for them to reunite

Asha Negi, who became a popular name with the show Pavitra Rishta, rang on her birthday on August 23. The actress was dating her co-star from the show, Rithvik Dhanjani for a long time, but the couple broke up sometime back. It seems there is no animosity between the two actors as Rithvik shared a sweet post on social media wishing her on birthday.

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani fame Rithvik Dhanjani penned a heartfelt note for his former girlfriend Asha Negi. The small screen heartthrob took to social media to share a cute wish for the birthday girl. He posted two beautiful snaps where Asha can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant wrote, "Happiest birthday gods child!! Bappa Teri har khwahish har din puri kare…you have the magic of spreading love where ever you go negi..may you keep shining and may you keep making this world a better place just by being in it. Lots of love negi! @ashanegi."

See the post here-

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages, expressing their excitement on seeing Ritvik share a post for Asha. One user wrote, "Aww!! Finally the Most Awaited one!! You are a Sweetheart Rithvik. A True Gem" while another commented, "Wishing for you both to reunite."

Rithvik, while appearing on Zoom’s By Invite Only Season 2, talked about Asha and their relationship. "I can't begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. Till date I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Rithvik and Asha Negi Relationship

Rithvik and Asha fell in love while working on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They ended their relationship in 2020, after dating each other for seven years. The news of their breakup left the fans surprised as they were considered one of the most loved couples in the telly world.

